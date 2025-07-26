New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) has submitted an urgent representation to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, raising serious concern over the allotment of NEET-PG centres.

The move came after aspirants across the country reported being allotted exam centres in far-off states for the medical entrance test, triggering widespread distress and anxiety.

Also Read | RBI Approves One-Month Extension for IndusInd Bank's Interim Executive Committee Amid Leadership Transition.

With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) scheduled on August 3, the IMA-JDN has urged the Union Health Ministry to direct the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to reopen the exam centre change portal so that the affected candidates can avail the option of choosing centres within their home state or nearby locations.

In the representation, the IMA-JDN emphasised that while some students have received centres in nearby cities, thousands of candidates have been assigned exam centres in distant states, for which they have to undertake long, expensive, and stressful journeys to unfamiliar destinations.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Rollout Likely by Late 2026; Minimum Pay May Rise to INR 30,000: Report.

The doctors' body said in a statement, "This move is causing much concern, especially among the economically weaker sections, ladies, and those from remote or rural regions."

"This disparity not only affects fairness but could negatively impact students' mental well-being and performance in this critical, once-a-year exam," it said. "IMA-JDN remains committed to ensuring equity and accessibility in all aspects of medical education and examination systems," the doctors' body added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)