Faridabad, Aug 17 (PTI) The Faridabad Police on Thursday said it has busted a gang defrauding people on the pretext of issuing credit cards to them or increasing their limits and arrested eight accused, including an assistant manager and an employee of two private banks.

Five mobile phones, two debit cards, four SIM cards procured using fake documents and Rs 44,000 cash have been recovered from their possession, police added.

Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said the arrested accused were identified as Deepak, Tushar alias Goldy, Akshay, Vinay alias Jony, Roopak, Kunal, Manish and Ravish Kumar.

Kumar, an assistant bank manager, is a resident of Noida while others live in Delhi.

Kunal is an employee of other private bank, police said.

"Akshay, who is the leader of the gang, runs his own call center in Delhi. His associates call people offering to help them get credit cards. When the person on the other end says he has a credit card, the accused promise to increase his card limit," Singh said.

They would also send an APK file of an app and ask the potential target to transfer Rs 10 using it. Once the target followed the instructions, the accused would gain access to their bank account details and exhaust their entire card limit to transfer the amount to their accounts, the police officer said.

The accused had duped Rs 53,040 from a Faridabad resident recently using the same modus operandi. The cyber crime team finally busted the gang, arresting its members from different places in Delhi, Noida and Bihar in the last three days.

All the eight accused were produced before a city court on Thursday and sent into judicial custody, police said.

