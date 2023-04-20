Saharanpur (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) A 43-year-old farmer was killed in a lightning strike in the Titro area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Thursday.

Mukesh, who was working in his field in Khadlana village, was struck by lightning on Wednesday evening, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 29th Roza of Ramzan on April 21 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

The injured farmer was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)