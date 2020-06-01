India News | Farmer Run over by Goods Train in UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur, Jun 1 (PTI) A 58-year-old farmer was run over by a goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Monday, police said.

Tej Bahadur Singh was going to his agricultural field and the train hit him near Mahaur village while he was crossing the tracks, said Kalyanpur SI Devidayal Verma.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the sub-inspector said.

