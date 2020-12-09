New Delhi, December 9: Farmer unions on Wednesday rejected the government's proposals on changes in three farm laws and said they will intensify their protest for the repeal of these laws.

"We reject the government's proposals," said Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union at a joint press conference of farmer unions at Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana. Also Read | Farmers Reject Govt Proposal, Call For Boycott of All Adani and Reliance Products Including Jio SIMs.

The farmer union leaders said that there will be sit-ins at BJP offices and protest demonstrations will be held in many parts of the country on December 14. They said that Delhi-Jaipur highway will be blocked on December 12 and added that they are also giving a call to farmers from other parts of the country to reach Delhi.

The proposals were sent to farmer union leaders after they attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. The farmers are on protest on borders of Delhi against three farm laws. Before Tuesday's meeting, the government and farmer unions had held five rounds of talks. Farmers' Protest Updates: 'If Centre's Proposal is on Repeal of the Bill, Only Then We Will Take Note, Not Amendment', Says Farmers' Leader.

The farmer unions had called a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday in support of their demand which was supported by several political parties. The farmers are protesting against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

