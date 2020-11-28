Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) More than a hundred farmers staged a protest against the Centre's recently enacted new farm laws by blocking the Panipat-Khatima highway near Talda village in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said.

The farmers were demonstrating in solidarity with their counterparts from Punjab who have taken out a "Delhi Chalo" march to voice their opposition to the new agriculture legislation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Visits Serum Institute of India, Reviews COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Facility.

In a similar dharna, activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Sena protested at Chapar village and gave a memorandum to officials against the new legislations demanding the law be repealed as it is "anti-farmers".

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists led by national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reached the UP Gate bordering Delhi to stage protests in the national capital.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Union Territory Witnesses Brisk Voting In First Polls Since Revocation of Article 370.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)