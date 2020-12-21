Chandigarh, Dec 21 (PTI) Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Monday attacked the Centre, saying farmers have been protesting against agriculture laws for weeks but their plight has failed to move it.

Selja claimed that over 30 protesting farmers have died but all this did not have any effect on the BJP government, which has "crossed all limits of insensitivity".

"The attitude of the BJP government reminds us of the oppression launched by the British against people of the country,” she said in a statement here.

“More than 30 farmers have so far lost their lives for which the BJP government is directly responsible. The ruthless BJP government is dogged by its arrogance,” the former Union Minister claimed.

“This cruel face of the BJP government will always be remembered in the history of the country,” she said.

Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 protesting farmers have died of different reasons, including heart attack and in road accidents.

Selja said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers have been forced to leave their homes, families and sit on the borders of the national capital.

“The BJP government wants to snatch the rights of the farmers and hand over the agricultural economy to big capitalists. The intention and policy of the government is to exploit the country's economy for the benefit of a few industrial houses,” she claimed.

Kumari Selja alleged that the BJP government in Haryana has started raising the issue of the Sutlej-Yamuna link canal to create a divide among farmers, which they have understood.

Farmers are protesting against the Centre's three contentious laws enacted in September this year.

The government has projected the laws as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the minimum support price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)