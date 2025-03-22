New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal, on Friday, highlighted in the Lok Sabha the urgent need to transform Indian farmers into Agri-Entrepreneurs and make agriculture a profitable and globally competitive sector.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Jindal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat and underscored the need to strengthen agriculture through infrastructure development, digital integration, and trade expansion.

According to a release, Jindal outlined a structured five-pillar approach to improve the entire agricultural value chain, focusing on production, storage, transportation, retail, and consumer distribution.

Jindal outlined a five-pillar approach to agricultural transformation, focusing on production, storage, transportation, retail, and consumer distribution. He emphasized the adoption of technology, high-yield crops, and scientific farming methods to enhance productivity. He called for the development of modern cold storage facilities, warehousing, and grain banks to minimize post-harvest losses.

Strengthening rural road networks, logistics, and railway connectivity was highlighted as essential for an efficient supply chain. He also advocated for direct farmer-to-market linkages, digital platforms, and fair pricing policies to eliminate middlemen.

Lastly, he stressed the need to ensure that high-quality, affordable agricultural products reach consumers through improved distribution mechanisms.

Jindal also proposed an initiative to explore agricultural land acquisition in foreign countries to enable Indian farmers to cultivate and export on a global scale.

"The government should consider partnerships with nations offering agricultural incentives. This would strengthen India's food security, enhance global trade, and provide Indian farmers with access to larger markets and investment opportunities," Jindal said in a release.

Jindal emphasized the need to recognize farmers as Agri-Entrepreneurs capable of engaging in value addition, international trade, and innovation.

"Farmers are the backbone of India's economy. It is time to redefine them as Agri-Entrepreneurs and equip them with the resources, technology, and policies needed to thrive. A prosperous farmer means a prosperous nation," he said.

He further stressed that strengthening agriculture is vital to making India a global leader in food security, rural development, and sustainable economic growth.

Jindal concluded his address by calling for bold reforms in agriculture to ensure that farmers receive fair pricing, export opportunities, and access to modern infrastructure. He reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with policymakers, industry leaders, and farmers to transform Indian agriculture into a globally competitive powerhouse. (ANI)

