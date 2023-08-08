New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Patiala House Court of Delhi on Monday allowed landlord’s applications and ordered to release rent deposited by Haryana BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi's family-owned company in connection with a farmhouse lease.

The Delhi court ordered to release rent of Rs 1,87,50,304 deposited in two FDRs by Kuldeep Bishnoi’s family-owned company - Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. to Landlord, in relation to possession of Farm House situated in Westend Green Farms Society, Rajokari, which was on lease.

The Delhi High Court recently directed Kuldeep Bishnoi’s family owned company Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. to deposit 50 per cent of the amount as per trial Court’s order in connection with a farmhouse lease dispute matter.

The Patiala House Court of Delhi on October 29, 2022 had directed the said firm to deposit a total amount of Rs 3,75,00,568 within two months in relation to a possession of a farm house of Delhi which was on lease.

The said Farm earlier remained the registered Party office/Headquarter of Kuldeep Bishnoi’s Political Party - Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC).

A four times MLA from Haryana Legislative Assembly and son of former three times chief minister of Haryana Late Bhajan Lal a heavyweight politician, through his company M/s. Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. entered into lease agreement dated May 20, 2013, and took up on lease the Farm House, Rajokari, New Delhi from Nimitaya Properties Ltd./owner/landlord for his residential purpose.

The bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela in an order passed on January 17, 2023, directed M/s Seth Enterprises to deposit 50% of the amount as per trial Court’s order dated October 29, 2022, and remit the same before the Trial Court in 2 trenches.

Bishnoi's firm had moved an appeal in Delhi High Court challenging trial court order whereby the Trial Court in a suit filed by the landlord/Nimitaya Properties Ltd., rejected Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.’s/tenant’s objections regarding suit property being agricultural land and barred under Section 185 of the Delhi Land Reforms Act, 1954 and directed Seth Enterprises to deposit the arrears of rent @ Rs 4,25,000 plus increase of 15 per cent thereupon per month for the period April 15, 2015, till April 14, 2017, and similar, further amounts calculated with 15 per cent increase every 2 years till November 15, 2020.

The landlord is represented through Advocates Sumit Gehlot and Nikhil Bhalla from Fidelegal Advocates and Solicitors in the case.

According to the suit, M/s. Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. entered into lease agreement dated May 20, 2013, and took up on lease the Farm House bearing No. 3 Avenue Jacaranda, Westend Green, Rajokari, New Delhi from Nimitaya Properties Ltd./owner/landlord for residential use of its Managing director/Kuldeep Bishnoi and his family.

Suit stated that despite expiry of lease, which was for a fixed period of 2 years, the said Farm was not vacated and later the owner decided to file a Civil Suit in 2015 before the Court in Delhi. In the said suit Patiala House Court vide order dated September 3, 2020, directed the Seth Enterprises to vacate the said Farm and to handover the possession to the owner.

Exorbitant amount running into crores of Rupees (From April 15, 2015, till November 14, 2020) was payable as rent by Seth Enterprises, the recovery of which has been sought by the owner through the application under Order 15A CPC, 1908, in which the trial court order dated October 29, 2022, directed Seth Enterprises to deposit rent from April 15, 2015, till November 15, 2020.

Later, Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as director from Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Currently, BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi, from Adampur Hisar Haryana and Chaitanya Bishnoi Kuldeep Bishnoi’s sons are directors in Seth Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. The landlord is represented through Advocates Sumit Gehlot and Nikhil Bhalla from Fidelegal Advocates & Solicitors in the case. (ANI)

