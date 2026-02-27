New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that in view of the rapid, sustained growth in demand for travel, the capacity of major cities to originate new trains needs to be doubled from the current level in the next 5 years.

The Union Minister said that the current infrastructure serving needs to be augmented to meet the requirements of the upcoming years. The works for doubling the originating capacity by the year 2030 would include the following actions, such as augmenting the current terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines, and adequate shunting facilities; and identifying and creating new terminals in and around the urban area.

Additionally, several critical actions must be initiated to support this expansion, including the development and maintenance of mega coaching complexes. Key priorities include increasing sectional capacity through essential traffic facility works, signalling upgradation, and the multitracking necessary to manage the higher volume of trains across the network.

While planning for increasing the capacity of terminals, stations around terminals will also be considered so that capacity is evenly balanced. For example, Pune, Hadapsar, Khadki, and Alandi have been considered for increasing capacity along with increasing platforms and stabling lines at Pune station.

The above exercise will be done for both suburban and non-suburban traffic, keeping in view the distinct requirements of both segments. A comprehensive plan of the 48 major cities is under consideration (List attached). The plan will include the works planned, proposed, or already sanctioned to achieve the goal of doubling the capacity of handling trains in a time-bound manner.

While the plan to double the capacity is by 2030, it is expected that capacity will be increased progressively in the next 5 years so that the benefits of capacity addition can be reaped immediately. This will help in meeting the traffic requirement progressively over the years, said Vaishnaw.

The plan will classify actions under three categories, immediate, short-term, and long-term. The proposed plans will be specific, with clear timelines and defined outcomes. While this exercise focuses on specific stations, each Zonal Railway has been asked to plan to increase train handling capacity across their divisions, ensuring that not only terminal capacity is enhanced but also sectional capacity and operational constraints at stations and yards are effectively addressed.

He also said that the railway is expanding coaching terminals, enhancing sectional and operational capacities in various cities to meet rising passenger demand and reduce congestion. This move will upgrade our railway network and improve nationwide connectivity. (ANI)

