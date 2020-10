Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored.

Abdullah was speaking to reporters after meeting of members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. While Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the alliance, Mehbooba Mufti will be its vice-president. Both are former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Elderly COVID-19 Positive Woman Allegedly Tied to Hospital Bed at Government College in Thrissur, Congress MP TN Prathapan Demands Probe.

The meeting was held at Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's residence in Srinagar. NC Vice President Omar Abdullah was also present at the meeting along with other leaders.

"It's not an anti-national jamat. Our aim is to ensure that the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. That is our fight, it is not more than that. Their attempts of dividing us in the name of religion will fail. It is not a religious fight," Abdullah told reporters.

Also Read | 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute Delhi Anti-Dengue Campaign Garners Support from Celebrities.

People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone said that all the parties present in the meeting have reached a consensus on the leadership and a future course of action.

"Farooq Abdullah to be president and Mehbooba Mufti the vice-president of 'People's Alliance' while Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami will be the convenor. I will keep working as a spokesperson. A document will be prepared within a month via which we will present facts behind the lies that are being propagated. It will be a tribute to people of J-K who are being slandered," Sajjad Lone said.

Lone said that a second all-party meeting will be held within two weeks in Jammu and further a convention will be held in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)