Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee who breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi.

“With great sorrow, I received the news of the unfortunate passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee Ji, a thorough gentleman, a democrat and a statesman. His contribution towards the nation-building will be remembered for all the times to come,” Abdullah said.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus and had been in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month, passed away on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi. He was 84. He was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon.

The NC president expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

“A legend has left us; he has had a chequered political career, wherein he got to serve the country in various capacities. An iconic figure in politics, he belonged to the fast diminishing tribe of politicians who are widely respected across the political spectrum. I join the country in paying homage to him,” he said.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah, while condoling Mukherjee's demise said, whenever he met the former President, he found their interactions memorable.

“His encyclopaedic memory meant he always had an anecdote to make the point under discussion. The last of the generations able to reach across the political aisle, I pay my earnest homage to him. I also express unison with the bereaved family, friends and associates of his in their hour of grief. I pray for peace to the departed soul as well," Omar Abdullah said.

