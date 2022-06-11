Hyderabad, Jun 11 (PTI) A woman fashion designer allegedly died by suicide at posh Banjara Hills here, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stabbing Teen Girl to Death in Govandi.

The 36-year-old woman was found motionless in the washroom by her family members, who informed police.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Summoned by Mumbai Police on June 25.

In a purported suicide note, she mentioned that no one is responsible for her extreme step and that she was feeling lonely and stressed, they said.

The fashion designer is suspected to have ended her life by inhaling some poisonous chemicals and the matter needs to be probed, police added.

A case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)