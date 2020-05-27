India News | Father-son Killed in Road Accident in Banda

Banda (UP) May 27 (PTI) A man and his son were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler near Bargahni village here, police said on Wednesday.

Ramswaroop Lakhera (58), a postal department employee, was on his way to the post office along with his son Deepak (21) on Tuesday when the accident took place, Additional Superintendent of Police, Lal Bharat Kumar Pal, said.

Also Read | Migrants Who Were Stranded After IndiGo Mumbai to Kolkata Flight Cancellation Get Tickets to Fly on June 1.

Both died on the spot, the ASP said, adding the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)