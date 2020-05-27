Migrants Who Were Stranded After IndiGo Mumbai to Kolkata Flight Cancellation Get Tickets to Fly on June 1

Migrant Labourers Left Stranded After Mumbai to Kolkata (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 27: The three labourers who were stranded after their IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Kolkata was cancelled, will finally get to fly on June 1, according to a Times of India report. The plight of the migrant workers who sold their cattle to get money to purchase the flight tickets came to light after a journalist tweeted about it. In the latest update, the airline informed that the labourers will fly on June 1. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also tweeted saying that the matter has been resolved.

Owing to the lockdown, the migrant workers were without any source of income and were desperate to return to their hometown. They tried booking seats for the special trains and it was then that they came to know that flights were restarting. They sold their goats to get money, with the help of which they purchased the tickets. IndiGo Mumbai to Kolkata Flight Cancellation Leaves 3 Migrants Stranded, Airline Assures Accommodating Them on Next Flight After Journalist Shares Video.

Here's what HS Puri tweeted:

HS Puri's tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

However, their flight got cancelled and they were also refused a refund. But, after the journalist tweeted the video highlighting the incident, IndiGo intervened in the matter on Tuesday and assured help. The airline said they would try to accommodate the passengers in the next possible flight or else would initiate a refund. The three labourers had spent Rs 30,600 to purchase three Mumbai to Kolkata tickets to fly on May 25. Flights in West Bengal will resume on May 28. The delay has been because of the havoc which cyclone Amphan created in the state.