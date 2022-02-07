Mathura, Feb 6 (PTI) Condoling the death of melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, Mathura MP Hema Malini on Sunday said February 6 is a dark day which took away from the country its "nightingale".

Mangeshkar died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. She was 92.

Sharing several pictures of the singing legend in her condolence message on Twitter, actor-turned-politician Malini wrote, "Feb 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven. It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual."

Malini is currently campaigning in favour of BJP candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. She addressed an election meeting here along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Recalling her memories of Mangeshkar, Malini said, "I have acted in over 200 films. Most of which were hits. She lent her voice to most of my characters. Some of these films may not have done wonders at the box office but their songs have always been loved."

