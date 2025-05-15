Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) Actor Ridhi Dogra says she stands with her country but feels bad for the team behind her film "Abir Gulaal", which was banned in India following the Pahalgam terror attack as it features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the lead role.

Dogra said she has family in Jammu and was filled with "rage" with what happened in Pahalgam where 26 people were killed in a terror attack on April 22.

"I was filled with a lot of rage and anger with what had happened (in Pahalgam). And in that moment, my only thought was that I want to stand by my country. As an actor and an Indian who's born in Jammu, who has family in Jammu, I was blindly standing by my country. Nothing else matters at this point," Dogra told PTI.

"Abir Gulaal", also starring Vaani Kapoor, was scheduled for release on May 9 but after the terror attack, its release was banned. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also warned producers against working with Pakistani actors and singers.

Dogra said she feels bad for her producer who had put in his hard earned money in the project.

"No one deserves that because it's someone's money... People can now go and troll me on this but I don't really care because it's work at the end of the day and someone's put in their heart and soul. So my heart did go out to my producer that this is not good for someone who has put their money," she said.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

