New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly duping several people posing as the executive of either a bank or a credit card company and inducing them with reward points, police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Surya S alias Jennifer, a resident of sector 8, Dwarka. She has studied till Class 10 and used to work at a call centre in Gurgaon earlier, police said.

After losing her job in 2017, she joined a fake call centre which scammed people with fake loans, and ended up becoming a 50 per cent partner in the gig within four months of joining, they said.

In January 2022, Surya went independent and started sending phishing links related to SBI and Axis Bank credit cards to her targets. She made off with more than Rs 25 lakh that year alone.

The matter came to light after a resident of Paschim Vihar filed a complaint.

The complainant wrote that on August 18, 2022, he received a call from an unknown number and a female caller introduced herself as an Axis Bank executive and offered to help him redeem some reward points on his Axis Bank credit card which were nearing expiry.

The caller also sent him a link. He clicked the link and entered the details asked there and got an OTP, which too he entered, and almost immediately found that Rs 22,341 were deducted from his account.

He realised that he had lost the money to a scam when he called the bank to verify the transaction and was told that the website the link led to was fake.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra K Singh said that after they got the complaint, they obtained the Call Detail Records (CDRs) and IMEI of the alleged mobile numbers.

On analysis of CDRs, police zeroed in on a location in Sector 8, Dwarka. They raided the place and arrested the woman from there.

"During the probe, she disclosed that she used to send a fake website link created by her to the victims on which the victims are required to fill the complete data of their Credit Cards.

"This data is visible to the accused on the admin panel of the fake website created by her. She used this data of victims' credit cards for unauthorised online transactions," Singh said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of fake SIM cards, bank accounts, and online domains on which the fake websites were created, police said.

They have also seized smartphones, a few keypad phones, and SIM cards used in commission of crime.

