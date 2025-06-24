New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): A female patient was allegedly sexually assaulted by another patient inside Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital in Delhi, the police said on Monday.

According to officials, information regarding the molestation of a female patient in JPC Hospital was received at the New Usmanpur Police Station.

"On reaching the spot, the police team found that a female patient admitted in the hospital had been sexually assaulted by another patient, identified as Mohd. Faiz, a resident of Kachchi Khajuri, aged 23 years," they said.

They said a case under relevant sections has been registered at PS New Usmanpur, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is in progress, they added.

More details are awaited.

Earlier this month, a minor girl died due to injuries on her face at a hospital after she was allegedly sexaully assaulted in the National Capital, Delhi police said in a statement.

Police said they received a call regarding the sexual assault of a minor on June 7 at 8:41 pm at Dayalpur police station.

The girl was brought to JPC Hospital by her father in an unconscious state, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Medical staff observed visible injuries on her face and suspected sexual assault, police said.

Crime and forensic science teams are inspecting the location. A case has been registered under sections 103(1), 66, and 13(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Teams have been deployed to collect evidence and trace the accused. (ANI)

