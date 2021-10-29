Lalitpur (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday met the families of four deceased farmers here, who had allegedly faced shortage of fertilisers, and assured them of all possible help.

A Congress spokesman claimed that there is an "absolute shortage of fertilisers in the Bundelkhand region due to which many farmers have died and one has committed suicide".

Gandhi met the family members of at least four farmers who lost their lives recently in Lalitpur, the party said.

According to the Congress spokesman, Gandhi met the families of Bhogi Pal (55) of Naya Gaon village who died after he was taken seriously ill while standing in the queue for fertilisers, Sohi Ahirwar (40) of Mailwara Khurd who allegedly committed suicide after failing to get fertilisers, Mahesh Kumar Bunker (36) of Banyana Narahat village whose condition deteriorated while standing in the line for fertilisers and Bablu Pal (40) of Pali village who allegedly committed suicide.

In a tweet, the Congress leader said, “Bundelkhand, Lalitpur: Met the affected farmers' families and shared their pain”.

She also tagged the video of her interaction with the families.

Last week, a farmer had died in a queue at a fertiliser shop in the district's Jakhlaun area, where he was allegedly waiting for his turn for the past two days.

Superintendent of Police, Nikhil Pathak, had told PTI that Bhogi Pal of Naya Gaon died due to cardiac arrest at a fertiliser shop. He was standing in a queue outside the shop for two days.PTI SAB

