Raipur, July 13 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly beginning July 14 is likely to witness angry debates, with the Congress planning to put the ruling BJP on the mat over the shortage of fertilisers and "worsening" law and order.

The BJP and Congress held separate meetings of their MLAs to finalise confrontation strategies.

"The 6th session of the sixth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will have five sittings. It will conclude on July 18. Works about financial and government affairs will be done during the session," stated a notification issued by Dinesh Sharma, Secretary of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.

At a Congress legislature party meeting chaired by opposition leader Charandas Mahant, the party has decided to raise various issues including "deteriorating" law and order situation, power tariff hike, shortage of fertilisers, and rationalisation process, a party functionary said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai told reporters that preparations have been made for the session.

He said Chhattisgarh is experiencing a "slight" shortage of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), stressing it is not the only state which is facing this issue.

"The consumption of DAP here exceeds its production. Our Agriculture Department is promoting NPK as an alternative. We will ensure that there is no shortage of DAP," Sai added.

In the 90-member assembly, the BJP has 54 MLAs, Congress 35, and Gondwana Gantantra Party one.

