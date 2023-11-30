New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred till the December 12 hearing of a plea filed by former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bail in the FibreNet case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi adjourned the matter saying judgment in Naidu's other plea seeking direction to quash FIR in the Skill Development scam case to be delivered soon.

The Andhra Pradesh government assured the bench that its earlier undertaking that Naidu wouldn't be arrested till the judgment in another comes will continue.

Earlier, the apex court asked the Andhra Pradesh police not to arrest Naidu in the FibreNet case till it delivered judgment on the plea in the Skill Development scam case.

Andhra Pradesh police had assured the bench that police would not take Naidu into custody in the FibreNet case.

The top court was hearing Naidu's special leave petition against an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, refusing to grant him anticipatory bail earlier.

The bench had reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Naidu seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against him rooted in the Skill Development scam case. He had challenged the high court judgment rejecting his plea for the quashing of FIR.

The FiberNet case relates to alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the Andhra Pradesh FiberNet Project involving Rs 330 crore to a favoured company.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh police has alleged irregularities in the project right from awarding the tender to completion of the work, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer. (ANI)

