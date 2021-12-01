Mahoba/Banda (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) In a veiled dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that the 'chillumjeevi' people who do not have a family, can't feel pain of the public.

Yadav made the uncharitable remark, often attributed to ascetic Hindu ‘sadhus', amid the ruling BJP consistently dubbing the Samajwadi party and the Congress as “pariwarwadi” (dynastic) parties.

The SP supremo also took a swipe at the BJP's slogan of forming a "Damdaar Sarkar" (powerful government) in Uttar Pradesh again, saying they only speak "damdaar jhooth" (big lies).

Speaking at the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in Mahoba, Yadav, without taking any name, said, "All of us are family men and know what pain a family undergoes if a labourer or a farmer loses his life. We are family people and we stand up, whenever any family faces problems.”

"Only family people understand the pain and sorrow of the family men. Those who do not have a family, will not care for you. Those who run the government today, cannot understand the pain of the family people," he reiterated.

Sharpening his attack, the SP leader said, "These are 'chillumjeevi' people (surviving on smoking pipes). They don't know the pain and sorrow of the people. If they knew the pain of the people, they would have done some work in the past four-and-half years.”

“Will you remove the 'chllumjeevi' people or not?" he asked.

The SP supremo has been using "chillumjeevi" jibe on Yogi Adityanath, who has adopted sainthood. Sadhus have demanded an apology from Akhilesh for use of this expression.

Earlier speaking at Banda, Akhilesh had made a similarly veiled dig at Adityanath who is a bachelor.

The former chief minister also sought to know from the people whether they wanted the "Yogi government" or a "yogya (capable) government".

"We are having families which is why we understand what the family members of a labourer or a farmer go through when he dies. Those raising a family understand the pain of an ordinary family. Those who do not have one will not and will never care," Yadav said at the 'Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra' in Banda.

Mocking BJP's "Damdaar Sarkar" advertisement, the SP leader said the saffron party had assured jobs to “shiksha mitras”.

"However, after four-and-a-half years, it has only killed the dreams of the youths who were expecting to be gainfully employed," he alleged.

On the government's move to provide tablets and smartphones to students, he retorted that one cannot expect a chief minister, who cannot operate laptops and smartphones, to extend such facilities.

"Can a Baba chief minister operate a laptop? Now it is heard that he cannot even operate a smartphone. If he could, the government would have given them to our youths by now," the SP chief said in an apparent attack on the Chief Minister, as Yogi is also a Mahant (chief priest) of revered Gorakhnath temple.

Yadav alleged that the Yogi government deliberately leaked the question paper of the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) as it would not be in a position to provide jobs to successful candidates.

He promised that the Samajwadi Party will employ those with Basic Teachers Training and Bachelor of Education certification if voted to power.

Yadav said though the people of Bundelkhand extended full support to the BJP in the previous assembly and Lok Sabha polls, the region saw no development.

"The government's 'double engine' failed by the time it reached Bundelkhand," he said.

The SP chief alleged that the government's incapacity had left its citizens like "orphans" during the worst period of COVID-19 pandemic a few months back.

Referring to an advertisement in which a popular bridge from Kolkata was inadvertently referred to as a work in Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said the government was visible only in pictures and there, too, it was caught with lies.

"Those who have peddled lies even in advertisements should be shown the way out," he said.

Akhilesh said his government will either strengthen the existing schemes or launch new ones to empower the "mothers and sisters" of the region if voted to power.

According to NITI Aayog, there are more than 32 lakh poor people in Bundelkhand.

