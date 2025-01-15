New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly posting AI-generated photos and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the party's official X handle, police sources said.

The case was lodged under relevant sections at the North Avenue police station, they said, without giving details of the FIR.

According to the sources, they had received a complaint regarding some objectionable photos and videos of the prime minister and home minister on the official X handle of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The alleged videos were posted by AAP on January 10 and January 13.

One of the videos -- which was made by the AI-deepfake technology -- showed a scene from a 90s Bollywood flick where the faces of villains were swapped with that of BJP leaders and the audio was changed to a conversation on Delhi polls, an officer said.

After analysing the complaint, the officer said, an FIR was filed and an investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Reacting to the development, the Aam Aadmi Party said it is the BJP's "standard SOP" as elections draw closer.

False cases are being registered to divert attention from real issues concerning the people. Their next step is likely to target Chief Minister Atishi and Manish Sisodia with arrests and raids as part of their political vendetta, an AAP statement alleged.

"However, no FIR will be filed against BJP leaders who are blatantly involved in illegal activities like manipulating voter lists -- adding fake entries and deleting genuine voters - or those who are trying to buy votes by handing out cash and gifts," it alleged.

This "selective use of power and abuse of state machinery exposes BJP's fear of AAP's growing popularity and commitment to the public good", the AAP statement claimed.

