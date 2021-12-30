Samastipur (Bihar), Dec 30 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Tej Pratap Yadav for allegedly not disclosing details of his property in the affidavit filed during the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, police said on Thursday.

Rosera sub-divisional officer Brajesh Kumar lodged a complaint against Yadav, the elder son of party supremo Lalu Prasad, for suppressing details of his property in Gopalganj, a senior officer said.

"The FIR was registered on Wednesday at Rosera Police Station under Section 125 (a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for hiding property details in the affidavit," he said.

The ruling Janata Dal (United) had in November 2020 filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer in Bihar, alleging that the RJD legislator from Hasanpur did not mention details of his assets in the affidavit.

The Election Commission of India had subsequently asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes to conduct a probe into the JD(U)'s allegations, an official said.

The CBDT found a "manifold increase in value of Yadav's movable and immovable assets between 2015 and 2020", he said.

Yadav could not be reached for comments.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice for "suppressing information about his assets" in the affidavit and asked him to reply within three weeks, the official added.

