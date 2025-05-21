Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against unknown persons for sharing photographs of women commuters on Bengaluru's metro rail system without their consent, said Deputy Commissioner of Police South, Bengaluru.

The controversial account, operating under the name 'Bangalore Metro Chicks', had garnered over 5,000 followers before coming under police scrutiny. The page featured unsolicited pictures of women taken inside metro coaches and on station platforms, with no evidence of their consent.

The incident sparked public outrage, leading to the removal of all images from the Instagram handle in question.

The issue came to light after a user on X (formerly Twitter) flagged the account and tagged Bengaluru City Police, demanding action. Authorities promptly took cognisance of the matter, leading to the registration of an FIR under relevant legal provisions.

According to the police, the images were captured covertly, with the women unaware they were being photographed. Following the backlash, all pictures were deleted from the Instagram page. Investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible. (ANI)

