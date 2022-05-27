Noida, May 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at a multi-storey building near a market in Noida on Friday night, officials said.

The fire is suspected to have started from an ATM kiosk on the ground floor before it engulfed the building in the Bhangel area, the officials said.

Also Read | Mumbai: College Professor Reunites Runaway Minor Girl Found Alone in Local Train With Mother.

"Fire service officials along with water tenders have been rushed to the spot. Efforts are underway to douse the fire," a local police official said.

Further details awaited.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance to 38% for Government Employees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)