Ahmedabad, December 24: A fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial building in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city early Tuesday morning, damaging several offices in the premises, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

The fire broke out at 4.30 am on the ninth floor of C-block of the Titanium Square building in Thaltej area, where different offices are located, and spread to the eight and tenth floors, in-charge chief fire officer Jayesh Khadia said. A short-circuit possibly caused the blaze, he said, adding that the offices in the building were vacant at the time of the incident. Ahmedabad Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts at Garment Manufacturing Unit in Gujarat (Watch Video).

Fire at Titanium Square Building

VIDEO | Gujarat: Fire broke out on the 10th floor of Titanium Building in Thaltej area of Ahmedabad. Fire fighting teams on the spot.#AhmedabadNews #GujaratNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/XmzKB6Fyt3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 24, 2024

As many as 28 fire tenders and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the site. It took nearly three hours to control the blaze, the official said.

