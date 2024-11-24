A major fire broke out at a garment factory in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, November 24. The exact reason behind the fire is unknown. Several fire tenders have arrived at the spot, and a fire dousing operation is underway. More details are awaited. Ahmedabad Fire: Two Killed, Three Injured After Fire Breaks Out at Arihant Industrial Estate in Odhav Area.

Ahmedabad Factory Fire

#WATCH गुजरात: अहमदाबाद स्थित एक कपड़ा फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई। दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद हैं। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। (वीडियो सोर्स: अग्निशमन विभाग) pic.twitter.com/JIJQMWZIdj — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) November 24, 2024

