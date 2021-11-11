New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Rishabh Tower near Karkardooma Court on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to the fire officials, a call regarding the fire at an office located on the sixth floor of the building was received at 8.10 pm.

Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the site and no causality was reported, they added.

