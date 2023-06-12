New Delhi, June 12: A massive fire that broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site on Monday was brought under control, said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. According to the press release by the MCD, the fire broke out at around 1:30-1:45 PM in the afternoon and began to spread due to strong winds.

"MCD quickly responded to the situation and 8-10 fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Department and 13-14 excavators and 4-5 bulldozers working at the landfill site were pressed into action to control the fire," added the release. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in a Factory in Kirti Nagar Industrial Area, Firefighting Operation Underway.

Watch Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ghazipur Landfill Site Brought Under Control

#WATCH | Fire broke out at #Ghazipur landfill site. 13 fire tenders are present at the spot (ANI) pic.twitter.com/QhDiXojoO0 — HT Delhi (@htdelhi) June 12, 2023

Informing about the reason for the fire, the release said that the fire was caused due to the generation of methane at the site and high temperature and was controlled by putting inert materials on them. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Wazipur Industrial Area; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

It said, "Flames have been caused due to the methane generation at the site and high temperature. Flames were controlled by putting inert materials on them. The staff of MCD, Concessionaire, DDMA and Delhi Fire Services made all efforts in their operation. Now the fire has been extinguished."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)