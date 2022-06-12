New Delhi, Jun 12: A huge fire broke out at a shoe market in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh area early Sunday morning, the Delhi Fire Service said.

It said 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was brought under control.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 795 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Climbs to 4.11%.

"A serious fire call was received from a shoe market in Gaffar, Karol Bagh, at 4.16 am and 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

Nobody was trapped or received any injuries, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stabbing Teen Girl to Death in Govandi.

The cause of fire is not known yet, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)