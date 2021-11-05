New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A fire broke out at an LPG outlet in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area on Friday, injuring five fire service personnel and two civilians, officials said.

The injured were shifted to GTB Hospital, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Held for Selling 'Bluetooth Slippers' to REET Candidates at Rs 6 Lakh for Cheating in Exams.

According to the officials, a gas cylinder explosion triggered the fire.

A call about the fire at an LPG outlet in Jafrabad was received by the fire brigade around 8.15 pm, they added.

Also Read | Karnataka Horror: Man Murdered By Armed Gang On Premises of Kalaburagi Central Bus Stand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)