Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Fire that broke out at a hospital in Mumbai's Grant Road has been brought under control.

The incident occurred on Tuesday late night. Around six fire tenders reached the spot to control the blaze.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Grant Road; 6 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

No casualty has been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)