Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shopping centre near Haji Ali area in south Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

There was no report of any casualty, he said.

It was a "level-one" blaze and confined to two closed shops at the Heera Panna Shopping Centre, the official said.

The fire caused heavy smoke on the ground floor of the structure, he said.

Efforts were on to douse the blaze with a help of a hose line, two high pressure lines of four motor pumps and other equipment, the official added.

