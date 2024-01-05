Hyderabad, January 5: A fire broke out in an under-construction building in Hyderabad's Gajularamaram area, said an official from the district fire department. The fire broke out within the limits of Jedimetla police station. The fire officers and fire engine from the fire department reached the spot of the incident upon receiving information and started the efforts to bring the fire under control. Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Multi-Story Building of Ankura Hospital in Gudimalkapur Area (Watch Video).

The fire was doused by the fire officers and no casualties were reported in the incident. "A Fire broke out in an under-construction building at Gajularamaram. It was a small fire incident. The firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire," said Assistant District Fire Officer, Ranjit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)