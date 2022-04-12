New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A fire broke out at Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College auditorium on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No injuries have been reported so far, he said, adding that firefighting operations are underway.

"A call was received at 8.55 am about the fire and five fire tenders were rushed to the site. No injuries have been reported so far," Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services, said.

