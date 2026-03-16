Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Instrucko came from behind to edge past Jindal Panther 8-6 in the final of the Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup, part of the ongoing Jindal Polo Spring Season, at the Jindal Polo Estate in Noida.

The closely contested final saw both teams showcase attacking polo, with momentum shifting across the four chukkers before Instrucko pulled away in the closing stages to secure the title, according to a press release from Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup.

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Jindal Panther began the match on a positive note as Juan Gris Zavaleta opened the scoring with a brilliant hat-trick in the first chukker, putting his side ahead early. However, Krishna Inkiya responded with two goals for Instrucko to keep his team in contention. By the end of the first chukker, Jindal Panther held a narrow 3-2 lead.

The second chukker saw both teams continue to push forward in attack. Naveen Jindal scored for Jindal Panther to extend their advantage, but Instrucko remained within striking distance courtesy of a goal from Phil Seller, ensuring the contest stayed tightly poised heading into the second half as Jindal Panther held a 4-3 lead.

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Instrucko gained momentum in the third chukker as Phill Seller struck again, while Krishna Inkiya added another goal, while for Jindal Panther, Juan Gris Zavaleta scored a goal as the penultimate chukker ended with the score tied at 5-5.

In the fourth and final chukker, Krishna Inkiya scored his fourth goal of the match, while Siddhant Sharma also stepped up for Instrucko, scoring two crucial goals to strengthen their advantage. Jindal Panther attempted to respond through Juan Gris Zavaleta, who added to his tally with one more goal, but the deficit proved difficult to bridge.

With a composed finish in the closing minutes, Instrucko sealed an 8-6 victory, lifting the Carlos Gracida Memorial Cup after an entertaining final that brought another exciting chapter to the Jindal Polo Spring Season at the Jindal Polo Estate. (ANI)

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