New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a garment factory in Delhi's Prahladpur area on Sunday at late night, the officials said.

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

"A fire broke out in a factory in the Prahladpur area under the Shahbad Dairy police station area last night, which was later brought under control," an official said.

Soon after the fire department received information about the incident, it pressed more than 15 fire tenders into service.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

