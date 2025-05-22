Fire breaks out at factory in Ujhani in UP's Badaun district (Photo/ANI)

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Ujhani town of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district in the early hours of Thursday, said the police.

Fire tenders are present at the spot. Badaun Chief Fire Officer, Ram Raja Yadav, told ANI that due to strong winds yesterday, the boiler of the factory fell, and due to sparks, the factory caught fire.

Also Read | Kota: Man Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in Rajasthan by Scaring Her With 'Pet' Cobra.

"The fire has been controlled... Yesterday, due to strong winds, the boiler fell, and due to the sparks, the factory caught fire," Raja Yadav said.

More information is awaited.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In another accident, a fire broke out at the Kotla Seva Nagar market in Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday, damaging six shops, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Fire Officer Manoj Kumar from Delhi Fire Services had said, "We received a call around 4 AM. When we reached the spot, we saw that all six shops were on fire. These included shops selling tarpaulins, cosmetics, and clothes. No casualties have been reported in the incident. We immediately began efforts to control the fire."

"Eight fire engines were deployed, and the fire is now under control," he added.

In a separate fire incident, a fire broke out at a private school in Delhi's Nirman Vihar Colony, under the Preet Vihar Police Station area in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to officials, one car parked near the school was charred in the fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)