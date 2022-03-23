A fire broke out at the Vitthal Niwas building in Mumbai (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Vitthal Niwas building in Mumbai on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported so far, said Mumbai Fire Brigade, which rushed to douse out the fire.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Minor Girl Gang-Raped by Two Brothers in Kanpur.

Three fire tenders are present at the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Throws Wife Out of the House for Not Voting for Party of His Choice.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)