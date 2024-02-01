Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at an open parking lot in Dhaniv Bagh locality in Nalasopara, Maharashtra, on Wednesday night, officials said.

"Seven vehicles parked there were reduced to ashes. A truck full of chemicals was also parked in the parking lot, which caught fire," they added.

Upon receiving the information, fire officials reached the spot to douse the fire.

No injuries or causalities have been reported.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

