Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): A massive fire broke at a photo-frame manufacturing unit in a four-storey building near the Tirupati railway station on Friday afternoon.

According to sources, firefighters rushed to the spot and were trying to control the fire. In visuals which emerged from the site, flames could be seen coming out of the building.

Locals and officials are trying to move a large chariot of Govindaraja Swamy temple placed next to the building which caught fire.

Traffic movement has been stopped from Gandhi Road to the railway station and firefighters are tirelessly working to bring the situation under control. The fire has not yet been controlled.

Fire has caused havoc among the people who were seen running here and there. (ANI)

