Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in a 23-storey building in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Monday, officials said.

According to the information received from the Mumbai Fire Department, fire tenders have rushed to the spot of the incident.

Also Read | Munawwar Rana Dies: Renowned Urdu Poet Passes Away at 71 Due to Cardiac Arrest in Lucknow.

Residents evacuated the building and gathered downstairs waiting for the blaze to be doused.

There are no reports of any individual being stuck in the building so far.

Also Read | Dry Day in Rajasthan on January 22: All Liquor Shops to Remain Closed to Mark Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya.

Further details are still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)