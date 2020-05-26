India News | Fire Breaks out at Shoe Factory in Delhi's Keshavpuram

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) A fire broke out in a shoe factory in northwest Delhi's Keshavpuram on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

So far, no casualty has been reported in the incident, the official said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 76 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 7,376: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

A call about the fire was received at 8.34 am after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

In another incident, around 250 huts were gutted in a blaze that broke out in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad village on late Monday night.

Also Read | Indiaâ€™s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 1,45,380 With a Spike of 6,535 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Jumps to 4,167.

We received a call regarding the fire at 12.50 am and 28 fire tenders were sent to the spot and it was brought under control by 3.30 am, he said.

No one was injured, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)