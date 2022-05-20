New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the godown of a shop in Jhandewalan Cycle Market on Friday afternoon.

Twenty-seven fire tenders have been rushed to the site and attempt to douse the fire is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

