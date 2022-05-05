A fire broke out at a shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in the Reay Road area of Mumbai. According to sources, six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway. No casualties or injuries have been reported as yet.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai; six fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. No casualties or injuries reported yet. — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

