New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) A fire broke out inside a showroom on the first floor of a multi-storey building in southeast Delhi's Nehru Place on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Likely To Be Priced at Rs 1.5 Lakh; Galaxy Z Flip 3 Could Cost From Rs 85,000: Report.

A call about the fire was received at around 5.24 pm and six fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Fire-fighting operations are underway. The cause of fire is not known yet, he said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Man Sentenced to 25 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Minor Niece.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)