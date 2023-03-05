Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Shri Ram College of Science and Commerce on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Bhandup area, said the fire department officials.

According to the officials, upon receiving the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting efforts were taken up.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia Arrest: Nine Opposition Leaders Write to PM Narendra Modi on 'Misuse' of Agencies.

So far, no one has been reportedly injured in the incident, the fire department added.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Also Read | Telangana Monkey Attack: 70-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Mauled by Monkeys in Hyderabad.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)