Asansol, July 23: A massive fire broke out at a supermarket in Ashram More area of West Bengal's Asansol on Sunday afternoon. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident, officials said. According to officials, fire tenders are present at the spot, and efforts to douse the fire are on. "Two fire engines have been put in service to extinguish the fire. We hope to bring the situation under control soon," they said. West Bengal Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Howrah Market, Over 50 Shops Damaged.

Further details awaited. Earlier, a fire broke out at a market in Vizianagaram town gutting two of the shops there on Saturday. West Bengal Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Howrah; No Casualties Reported.

Fire Breaks out at Supermarket in Asansol

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire breaks out at a supermarket at Ashram Mod in Asansol. Several fire tenders are present at the spot. Efforts to douse off the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/yF8sGSlZDo — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2023

Locals suspected that the main cause of the accident was a short circuit at the electricity transformer near these two shops, which caused the fire in the adjacent Kusumanchi cloth shop and Shanti Vijay cloth shop.

